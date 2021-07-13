Colonial Wines & Spirits: Moscow Mule

With the dog days of summer closing in, refreshment is a top priority. Tristan Cripps of Colonial Wines and Spirits showed Good Day anchor Pat Walker a cocktail that’s sure to take the heat down—the Moscow Mule.

RECIPE: The Moscow Mule

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

·        24 oz. ginger beer

·        9 oz. vodka

·        3 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

·        4-5 limes sliced into rounds

·        Ice, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the lime rounds in a pitcher.  Add ginger beer, vodka and lime juice.  Stir and pour over ice into copper mugs.  Garnish with a lime wedge or lime round.

