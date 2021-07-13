Colonial Wines & Spirits: Moscow Mule

With the dog days of summer closing in, refreshment is a top priority. Tristan Cripps of Colonial Wines and Spirits showed Good Day anchor Pat Walker a cocktail that’s sure to take the heat down—the Moscow Mule.
RECIPE: The Moscow Mule
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
· 24 oz. ginger beer
· 9 oz. vodka
· 3 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice
· 4-5 limes sliced into rounds
· Ice, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the lime rounds in a pitcher. Add ginger beer, vodka and lime juice. Stir and pour over ice into copper mugs. Garnish with a lime wedge or lime round.