LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Earthquake is bringing his “Earthquake & Friends” tour to the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The show is set for July 22. Executive Producer Brandon Dorse is a UA Little Rock alum and was instrumental in bringing the tour to the campus. He said this is the first comedy show to ever play at Jack Stephens Center.

MojoBrookzz will host the show, which stars Dominique and special guest Gary Owen.

Watch the video for more information and click here for ticket information.