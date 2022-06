The most common is looking for a home before getting pre-approved for a loan. Looking for a home before meeting with a mortgage lender is dangerous because you look at homes you can’t afford. If you fall in love with a property, you may be willing to stretch your budget to get a dream property or you may lose a property because you aren’t preapproved. Before you do anything, meet with a mortgage lender and get pre-approved. Being pre-approved shows that you are a serious and informed buyer.