LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Football season is right around the corner, and it'll look a little different in Conway. UCA enters a new setting as the team makes their debut in the ASUN Conference after leaving the Southland Conference.

The new-look league formerly known as the Atlantic Sun Conference held their first-ever football media day on Wednesday. Nick Walters checks in with UCA's head coach and a pair of standout players as they discuss the move to a new conference, plus their thoughts heading into the fall.