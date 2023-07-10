It’s no secret it’s hot outside, so a lot of people will be out swimming to keep cool. However, there are risks with both the heat and the water.

Dr. Jason Talburt with Conway Regional Health System joined Good Day Arkansas to talk about some of the most common issues seen in the emergency room during the summer.

He said the biggest concern that health officials worry about is heat strokes. He advised to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day.

For those who will be on the water during the summer, Talburt reminds them to remember boating safety and avoid alcohol use.

