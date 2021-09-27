Creating a workspace oasis

It is crucial to create a workspace for yourself that you feel your best in and that you’ll feel good about going to every day, and that will keep you energized and focused.

Your ideal workspace should make you feel good, increase your productivity, inspire you, and ultimately set you up for all-around success.

Bring in live plants. Not only do plants look great, but they also help keep the air clean. Studies have shown plants can help reduce stress, and plants with vibrant colors can boost your energy levels.

Light up your space! Natural light can help boost health, happiness, and productivity. If natural light isn’t an option, adding a desk or floor lamp with soft lighting can help create a soothing environment and can benefit your mood and eyesight.

Rejuvenate your mind and body with movement. Moving your body throughout the day can help you manage stress and re-focus on your tasks at hand. You can keep exercise bands or small weights at your desk to build strength, get your blood flowing and feel refreshed overall.

Create a space that is uniquely yours. Fill your workspace with pictures, art, and items that make you happy!