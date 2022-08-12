LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.

Store owner Jason Hinckley said he can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes. The store is located at 11525 Cantrell Road Suite 304 in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center shopping mall. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Cantrell Road Crumbl Cookies is the first in Little Rock and the fifth in Arkansas. Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing 70 career opportunities to Little Rock locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Caramel Popcorn and many more.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, August 17, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.