LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting the “Health and Wellness Fair: A Journey to Healthy Living” on Saturday, December 3. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Geyer Springs Baptist Church, which is located at 5615 Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock.

The health fair is free and open to the public. Participants will be able to undergo free health screenings, like blood pressure checks, glucose screenings and HIV/syphilis screenings. There will also be a free Zumba class that begins at 1:30 p.m. There is also a well-fed program, which will allow 30 to 40 families to sign up for free food and healthy food resources for up to three months.

Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes.