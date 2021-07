FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) — Dave Van Horn has signed a new employment agreement to extend his tenure as head baseball coach at the University of Arkansas for at least another decade.

Van Horn, the 2021 Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, has agreed to a new five-year agreement, that includes five automatic one-year contract rollovers, that could extend his tenure at Arkansas through June 30, 2031. As part of the agreement, Van Horn will receive annual compensation of $1.25 million, with scheduled increases to his base salary and additional incentive compensation based on the Razorbacks’ success on the field.