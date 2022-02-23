LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s Mardi Gras season and bakeries are dishing up fun festive treats including the signature King Cake.

Dempsey Bakery in downtown Little Rock specializes gluten free sweet treats. For Mardi Gras they offer King Cakes already baked and decorated or you can do it yourself.

The bakery has a take home King Cake kit. The cake itself is mixed and rolled into a tin ready to be put in the oven. The kit also comes with icing, colored sugar, beads and of course the baby.

To order you can call (501) 375-2257 or visit the website www.DempseyBakery.com