HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Dinosaurs are invading the Spa City for Jurassic Quest at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Central Arkansans have the chance to travel back in time to experience life-like moving dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a scavenger hunt, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers and more.

It kicks off Friday from 1-8 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Tickets cost $22 for kids and adults. For more information you can visit JurassicQuest.com