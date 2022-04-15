NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Popular Disney characters are skating into Simmons Bank Arena this weekend for the Disney on Ice Dream Big tour.

Fans can see some of their favorite characters like Micky and Minnie, all the Disney princesses and more bringing the magic to North Little Rock.

Shows times are Friday, April 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 17 – 3:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $22 to $72. To buy tickets and more information visit DisneyOnIce.com.