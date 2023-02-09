LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Valentine’s Day approaches, a DIY arts and crafts studio in Little Rock offers a fun and creative date night or Galentines Day experience.

Pinspiration has 70 different projects customers can choose from like candle making, acrylic paint pours, canvas painting and more. For those 21 and older, they have a bar with various beer and wine options.

This morning I’m getting artsy at Pinspiration. Tune into @KARK4News and @FOX16News to see what you can make for Valentine’s or Galentines Day! pic.twitter.com/bpSm5IPDEG — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 9, 2023

They also have a splatter room where guests get into protective gear including a poncho, shoe caps, and goggles then fling paint at a canvas.

For more on hours and what projects are included, you can visit the Pinspiration Little Rock website at Pinspiration.com.