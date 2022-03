Historic Arkansas Museum teamed up with UA Little Rock’s Applied Design program for a semester-long collaborative exhibit. The exhibit, “Dovetails/We Fit Together,” is now open and will be on display in the Trinity Gallery through May 22.

The beginning and advanced woodworking students toured Historic Arkansas Museum’s extensive collection to draw inspiration from historical objects such as a bootjack, a fancy chair, a corner cupboard, and more. They now have their own pieces on display!