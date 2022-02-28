February is American Heart Health Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but there are easy practices you can implement in your daily life to lower your risk of heart disease. Whitney Gorsegner, who is the Wellness Program Manager for the engineering firm Garver, talked about to us about some easy, fun ways to keep our hearts healthy.

Wearable devices can absolutely help you track your heart health and take steps to improve it. This month we want to challenge you to use your wearable where you a lot of you probably spend the majority of your time—at work!



Here are some fun ways you can use your wearable health device at work to improve your heart health:

• Fitness challenges with co-workers, family, or friends

o Many wearable devices already have a challenge feature programmed in, which means all you have to do is pick who you want to compete in this challenge with! Let the people in your life who also have wearable devices know you challenge them to make their health a priority too! You can customize the challenge to track who is taking the most steps or completing the most workouts. You can have a lot of fun with this!

• Set reminders

o Use your wearable to set a reminder to get up and get moving. Head outside for a quick 5-minute walk and take a co-worker with you. You can also set reminders to drink water or grab a healthy snack.

• Breathing exercises

o Another key to keeping our hearts happy and healthy is allowing ourselves to slow down when we need to. Many wearable devices have a guided breath feature, which allows you to focus on taking deep breaths. Deep breathing can help lower your blood pressure and relieve stress.