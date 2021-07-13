Easy summer renovations to increase your home’s value

Summer is here and also happens to be one of the most popular and affordable times to do home renovations. Did you know that there are two top investments you can make to increase your overall home’s value? It’s true! Your kitchen and bathroom are the most important factors impacting the value of your home. Brandy Harp, principal broker at Jon Underhill Real Estate, showed Good Day anchor Ashlei King some tips for making home improvements this summer and the small things you can do to increase your home’s value