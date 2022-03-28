National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, is observed during the month of March. The Academy dedicates the month to helping the public make informed food choices and develop healthy habits. Whitney Gorsegner, who is the wellness coordinator with Garver, talked with Pat Walker about ways to eat healthy at work.

Eat like a “pro” with protein and produce

An easy way to promote healthy eating is to first check for your “pros,” produce and protein. Then, check for healthy fats. You can do this by asking yourself three questions when preparing or selecting your meal:

• Do I have a vegetable and/or fruit for nutrients and fiber?

• Do I have protein? This question is important as protein assists in so many of our daily bodily functions.

• Do I have fat for satisfaction and flavor?

Snack Smart

Sometimes you need to snack to fight off hunger. The best solution for snacking is combining a carbohydrate and a protein, but you can also add in some healthy fat if you desire. This gives your body the best range of nutrients and calories to be satisfied and to keep you going, especially during the afternoon drag when our productivity tends to fall off.

Don’t Confuse Hunger with Thirst

It’s not a super well-known fact, but it’s very common to confuse hunger for thirst. The best way to combat this is to stay well hydrated during your day.

One of my favorite quick and easy recipes that puts these tips into practice is overnight oats.

Today, I’ve brought Peanut Butter, Banana, and Coconut Bacon Overnight Oats, which can be a great grab-and-go breakfast option or a satisfying snack!

Ingredients

1 cup old fashioned oats

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

2 bananas (1 mashed and 1 chopped for topping)

2-3 Tablespoons peanut butter

2 teaspoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup coconut bacon

Optional – 1/2 scoop protein powder or 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt for added protein.

Instructions

Combine: Add oats, almond milk, mashed banana, peanut butter, chia seeds, and vanilla into a bowl. Stir well to combine. Cover container with a lid or plastic wrap and place in the fridge overnight.

Serve: Take the container out of the fridge the next morning and stir the mixture. You’ll notice that the oats and chia seeds have soaked up a lot of the liquid, so you may want to add a little more almond milk before serving. Portion overnight oats into two bowls, top each with chopped banana, 1/4 cup of coconut bacon, and extra peanut butter.