Local, veteran-owned company helps people with healthy eating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local, veteran-owned business is helping people with healthy eating. Tamara and Tony Baka started Elite Meals, which is a meal prep service.

The company is based in Bryant, but offers pick up locations in Little Rock, Conway and Bentonville. Each week customers can log onto the Elite Meals website and buy home cooked meals. Elite Meals will deliver the meals or customers can pick them up on Sundays and Mondays.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more about Elite Meals.