LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Endure the Dirt is making its return to Stuttgart on March 11. The 5K adventure run is lined with 14 obstacles to help healthy individuals realize the obstacles that stand in front of cancer patients every day. There’s also a 5K walk/run and a course for kids.

Endure the Dirt is hosted by Personal Pep Rally, which is a nonprofit that provides encouragement and resources to those battling cancer and their families.

Click here to sign up for Endure the Dirt and to learn more about Personal Pep Rally.