LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of ex convicts that spent decades in prison as juveniles is hosting a community event for kids and teens on Saturday, May 27. It will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Park Pavilion located at 5511 West Markham Street. Those in attendance will be able to hear the ex-con’s stories of struggles, faith and wisdom. There will also be musical guests and speakers.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community and helping to heal Little Rock and hoping that others will get on the bandwagon with us to help us achieve our goal of reaching our young people,” William ‘Uncle Willie’ Graves said.

There will be free food, water and sodas. Good Fellas Barbershop will offer free hair cuts. The event is hosted by Persons Previously Incarcerated Arkansas.