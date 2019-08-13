Fall Bridal Show coming to Little Rock this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Fall Bridal Shower is expected to be better than ever, according to organizers. The annual event is planned for August 18th from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

We will have The Bridal Cottage owner Lindy Lanford come on with two models

The show boasts 100, reputable vendors to help engaged couples plan their weddings from start to finish. This show is the largest in Arkansas and has an estimated 1,500 in attendance.

Watch the video above to see The Bridal Cottage owner Lindy Lanford show off some of the bridal gowns that will be available to view at the Bridal Show.