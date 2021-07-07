Fayetteville to host Cyclo-cross World Championship

One of the world’s largest and most popular sporting events, The Tour de France, is taking place now and millions of fans across the globe will be tuning in to watch. But the Tour isn’t the only major cycling event. In fact, there is a major global cycling event that will be watched by more than 50 million worldwide viewers that is coming to Arkansas.

Fayetteville is hosting the Cyclo-cross World Championships in January of 2022. This will be the second time in the event’s 72-year history that it will be held in the United States.