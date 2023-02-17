LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” and “Somebody I Used to Know” on Good Day Arkansas.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” officially kicks off phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. It’s currently showing in theaters.

“Somebody I Used to Know” is streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s about workaholic Ally reminiscing with her first love Sean on a trip to her hometown. She starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean’s fiancé, who reminds her of the person she used to be.

