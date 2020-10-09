Film critic reviews “Hubie Halloween’, ‘Vampires vs. the Bronx’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film critic Michael Cook reviewed “Hubie Halloween” and “Vampires vs. the Bronx” on Good Day Arkansas.

In “Hubie Halloween,” Hubie’s not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe, according to Netflix. The film stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Julie Bowen.

“Vampires vs. the Bronx” is about three gutsy kids from a rapidly gentrifying Bronx neighborhood who stumble upon a sinister plot to suck all the life from their beloved community, according to Netflix. It stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, and Gregory Diaz IV.