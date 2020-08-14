Film critic reviews “Project Power”, “The Lost Husband”

Film Critic Michael Cook reviews “Project Power” and “The Lost Husband”.

“Project Power” is currently streaming on Netflix. It’s about an ex-soldier, a teen and a cop who collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers. “Project Power” stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback.

“The Lost Husband” is also streaming on Netflix. A synopsis reads, “Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt’s goat farm, where the ranch’s manager helps her navigate country life and loss.” This movie stars Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel, and Nora Dunn.

Watch the video above to see the ratings Michael gave the two movies.