Film Critic reviews ‘The Devil All The Time’, ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film critic Michael Cook reviews “The Devil All The Time” and the classic Will Smith film “Six Degrees of Separation” on Good Day Arkansas.

“The Devil All The Time” is a Netflix film. Netflix describes it at “Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.” This film stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, and Riley Keough.

“Six Degrees of Separation” is a 1993 classic film that stars Will Smith.

Watch the video above to see Michael Cook’s review.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories