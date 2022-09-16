LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “The Woman King” and “Clerks III.”

“The Woman King” is currently showing in theaters. It stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch. This an a historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the msot powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Clerk III” stars Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and Rosario Dawson. The movie follows Randal after a massive heart attack. He enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all.

Watch the video above to see how Cook reviews the movies.