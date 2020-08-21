Film critic reviews ‘Unhinged’ and ‘The One and Only Ivan’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Unhinged” and “The One and Only Ivan” on Good Day Arkansas.

Unhinged is a 2020 American thriller film directed by Derrick Borte, from a screenplay by Carl Ellsworth. The film stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie. The film follows a young woman who is harassed by a seemingly unstable stranger following a road rage incident.

Disney+ describes “The One and Only Ivan” as “a gorilla named Ivan tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.”

