Financial recovery from the Pandemic

Few people have been unaffected by the curve ball thrown at us during 2020. And just as it seemed that the nation was heading towards some normalcy, 2021 has thrown us another one with a coronavirus variant that could cause a return to stricter restrictions similar to last year that shut down many businesses that left many families’ finances decimated.

Josh Neal from Arvest bank talked with Good Day anchor Pat Walker about how to start rebuilding your finances after being dealt a hard hand that could include anything from major home or car repairs to medical bills or disaster recovery.