LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted and killed while on a run in Memphis never finishing the 10-mile route from her home September 2.

This is prompting heartbreak and outrage from the running community across the country. That’s why Little Rock runners came together to finish Eliza’s run.

They kicked things off with a prayer and moment of silence in the Calvary Baptist church parking lot then ran about a mile and a half.