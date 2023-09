Oscar Bullard Jr. and Tish Bullard with Bullsden Grill & BBQ Catering joined FOX 16 Good Day for this week of Fox Food Spotlight.

The food truck is located in the White Hall and Pine Bluff area. They also offer catering services, especially for tailgaters during the start of football season.

Bullard said the most popular dish is the smoked ribs and BBQ nachos.

To check out more information on the Bullsden Grill & BBQ Catering, visit their Facebook page.