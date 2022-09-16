LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas man turned his passion for baking into supporting a good cause. Gary Casey started Casey’s Cobblers in 2016 in an effort to support his non-profit organization, Community First Alliance.

Community First Alliance hosts an annual event called The Big Catch. It provides family fishing and recreation for families at no cost. The 9th annual event is Saturday, September 17 at Lake Valencia in Mauemlle from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Casey uses proceeds from his baking fundraisers to help buy t-shirts for the kids and families that participate in The Big Catch.

Visit the Community First Alliance website for more information on The Big Catch and to purchase tickets. Visit the Casey’s Cobblers Facebook Page for more information about Casey’s baking venture.