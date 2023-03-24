LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A business that’s been around since the 1940s is continuing to rebrand itself. Coy’s Southern Eats started in 1945 as Coy’s Steak House in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The restaurant was around until it burned in 2009. After the building went up in flames, the owners rebranded to Coy’s Southern Eats, selling seasonings and staples from the iconic restaurant.

You can find Coy’s Southern Eats products in select grocery stores or purchase it online by clicking here. If you buy products online, you can use the promo code “FOX16” to receive 20% off.

Watch the video for more information about Coy’s Southern Eats.