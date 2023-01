LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lil D’s BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16’s Good Day Arkansas on Friday. Daryl Graydon started the business about four years ago. It features a wide range of meats and sides. Lil D’s BBQ is located at 412 E. Harding Ave.

Watch the video above and click here for more information on Lil D’s.