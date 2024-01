This week’s FOX Food Spotlight is on Loudella’s Catering.

Chef and Dailyn Dukes joined FOX 16 Good Day with a variety of menu options, including pot roast, macaroni and cheese, pull pork sliders and more.

Chef Dukes said the catering business is inspired by his late grandmother, who fed the less fortunate. Dukes said the menu is based on her recipes.

If you are looking for a caterer, check out Loudella’s Catering.