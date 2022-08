LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family.

Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the casket chips, tombstone fries, undertaker and body bag.

Watch the video above and visit the Mortuary BBQ Facebook page for more information.