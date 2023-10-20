This week’s FOX Food Spotlight is on Mr. Nelson’s World Famous Turkey Legs.

Darryl Nelson is the owner of the food truck, and he says his turkey legs are one of a kind. Nelson said customers are guaranteed a refund if the meat doesn’t fall of the bone.

Many locals may recognize Nelson from the Arkansas State Fair, which will be in Little Rock until Sunday, Oct. 22. He said he planning to move to Dallas to be able to bring his food to Arkansas more frequently.

To check out more on Mr. Nelson and his “World Famous Turkey Legs,” visit his Facebook page.