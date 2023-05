LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ol’ Bart Southern Eats stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase its menu talk about its future plans. The restaurant is currently in Conway on on Old Morrilton Highway. It also has a food truck and is about to expand to North Little Rock.

Bart Likes started his food journey after losing his mom and his job. He said cooking was therapeutic. Ol’ Bart Southern Eats specializes in barbecue.

Watch the video above and visit the Ol’ Bart website for more information.