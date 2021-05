Shotgun Dan’s Pizza has been a part of central Arkansas since 1977. There are three locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood. They are very active in the community by supporting “The Call” which supports foster parenting and the Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association.

Shotgun Dan’s is also the official pizza of the Arkansas Travelers.

They’re open:

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.