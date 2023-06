This week’s FOX Food Spotlight is perfect for the July 4th weekend.

Simpkins Muddy Souf Barbecue food truck is located behind the Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Some of the plates offered include loaded nachos, ribs, wings and brisket.

The truck will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on menu options, visit MuddySoufBBQ.com.