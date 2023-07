This week’s FOX Food Spotlight is a place where there’s something for everyone.

Conrad Hamp and friends joined Good Day Arkansas to talk about what’s new at the Rail Yard in Little Rock.

The restaurant is located on East 6th Street and has been in business since 2018.

Some of the items appearing on the menu soon include loaded cheeseburger fries, hot wings, and smash burgers. There are also brunch options provided.

For more information on The Rail Yard, visit TheRailYardLR.com.