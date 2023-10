This week’s FOX Food Spotlight is on Wings Take Out in Little Rock.

The restaurant offers different flavors including honey hot, lemon pepper, homestyle and hot wings. The menu also has porkchops, catfish fillets and boneless wings.

There are two locations, one located in Little Rock at 1423 West Roosevelt Road and in North Little Rock at 4604 East Broadway Street.

To check out the rest of the menu, visit their website at WingsTakeOutLR.com.