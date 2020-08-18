FOX16 gets preview of LRSD’s Schoology

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – About half of Little Rock School District students will be attending class in-person and half will be attending school virtually.

During Good Day Arkansas, Mandy Noell took viewers inside Chicot Elementary School to get a preview of the district’s Schoology software. The platform will allow teachers, administrators and parents to manage, share and create academic content.

LRSD will hold a town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the district’s Facebook page for parents to learn about Schoology.

