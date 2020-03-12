1  of  5
Breaking News
LR mayor issues declaration of emergency over coronavirus concerns SEC cancels remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville Hamilton is coming to Little Rock! The Latest: Visitors banned from US Congress due to virus Dow falls 1,700 points as Trump’s crisis response underwhelms traders, slams stocks
Closings
Graduate Arkansas

Fursday: LR Animal Village

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

Little Rock Animal Village brought in three kittens, Larry, Curly, and Moe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories