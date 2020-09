LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Foodbank is bringing awareness about the hunger crisis through National Hunger Action Day, which is a national push to get people to take action. September is Hunger Action Month, where people all over the United States stand together with the Feeding America network of 200 food banks.

In Arkansas alone, over 679,000 people may face hunger this year, many for the first time– an increase of over 157,000 people because of the pandemic, according to the Arkansas Foodbank. This could increase the rate of food insecurity from 17.3 percent of the population to 22.5 percent of the population. One in five Arkansans struggle with hunger. For children, that number is one in four.