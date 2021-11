LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’re continuing to highlight senior animals during National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Meet Arrow from the Little Rock Animal Village. He’s about 10 years old and 20 pounds.

Arrow loves to be around people and to cuddle. He’s very outgoing and does well with other cats.

You can find out more information about Arrow and other cats and dogs looking for homes at FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.