Eugenie is available at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.



1. Min Pin mix and TINY

2. 7 months old, so STILL chewing behavior. AKA the Min Pin Who Ate Chicago

3. Precious, sweet, and curious

4. Seems to like our dogs, but doesn’t know how to play (was in the shelter clinic from 7 days old and developed a hernia (fixed now)

5. Into things like a toddler; never been in a house before

6. Be a little extra careful b/c she recently was spayed (e.g., not a good idea for her to jump off the table)