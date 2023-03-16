LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Katherine is at the Little Rock Animal Village where she arrived earlier this week.

She’s this week’s featured pup for Fursday Thursday.

Katherine is actually not yet available for adoption but should be on the 21st if she doesn’t get reclaimed by her family.

She was named Katherine because she was found on Katherine Street in Little Rock.

This pooch has a sweet personality and likes to be cuddled. She’s going to be a great lap dog for somebody and you can tell she’s good with anyone.

Coming up April 1, the Little Rock Animal Village will host a $15 microchip event at Bass Pro Shop. Microchips are placed in between a dog’s shoulder blades in a quick injection.

The microchips are about the size of a grain of rice. They are like a permanent ID tag that can help them get back home to you if they ever get lost.

Thanks to microchips there have been many happy reunions between owners and lost pets all across the country.

The Little Rock Animal Village has lots of other dogs and cats up for adoption.

Visit their website to find a pet to bring home.