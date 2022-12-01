HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs for it’s annual Holiday Lights display.

From now through December 31st, 6 million lights are displayed throughout the park. There are different themes like under the sea and a flower garden.

This is the first year since 2019 Garvan Woodland Gardens has held its famous Holiday Lights. The last two years have been a scaled down version due to COVID-19.

Garvan Woodland Gardens will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night and will be closed on Christmas. Tickets must be purchased in advance at GarvanGardens.org.