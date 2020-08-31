Garver encourages ‘finding your inner zen’ to protect mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the workplace landscape drastically changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, engineering firm Garver warns about the importance of prioritizing your mental health and finding your inner zen.

Garver recently wrapped up a six-week challenge to encourage its employees to find their inner zen by taking daily five-minute mental health breaks. Garver describes “finding your zen” as slowing down your mind and connecting to your inner peace.

Garver gives the following tips on how you can relieve stress and relax by finding your rhythm.

Regular practices like methodical breathing, deep stretching and gentle yoga can help create mental clarity and calmness within oneself and helps relieve chronic stress, relaxes the mind, centers attention, and increases flexibility.

Incorporate yoga poses into your daily mental health break: Child’s Pose, Pigeon Pose, and Downward Dog

You can find demonstrations of these poses on the Garver Instagram @Garver_Wellness, along with other tips on how to find your inner zen.